Cable Hill Partners LLC Invests $244,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,029 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in AT&T by 12,500.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $23.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $170.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. AT&T’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

