Cable Hill Partners LLC Trims Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cable Hill Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,574 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 343.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,126,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $296,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069,500 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $238,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,008,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,106,991 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $361,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,159 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX opened at $43.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.07. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.38%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 367,201 shares of company stock valued at $14,435,389. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.94.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

