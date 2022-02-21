Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDNS. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.07.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $134.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total value of $941,835.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $182,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,233 shares of company stock valued at $10,298,405. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,524,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 715.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,651,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,273 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 87.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,650,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,952 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $216,223,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,321.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,013,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,601,000 after purchasing an additional 941,891 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.