CAE (NYSE:CAE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAE. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC decreased their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins decreased their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

NYSE CAE opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. CAE has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 90.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $27.68.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.72 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the first quarter worth $449,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in CAE by 53.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 485,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,951,000 after purchasing an additional 169,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CAE by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CAE by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,595,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,749,000 after purchasing an additional 333,708 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CAE by 9.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,943,000 after purchasing an additional 56,040 shares during the period. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

