California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Chart Industries worth $9,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 342,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 465,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,949,000 after acquiring an additional 54,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,189,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $117.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $206.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.71.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GTLS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

