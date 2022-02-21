California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Ingredion worth $10,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ingredion by 84.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 270.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:INGR opened at $88.77 on Monday. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $83.74 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 152.94%.

INGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

