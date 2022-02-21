California State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.29 Million Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Morningstar worth $10,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 20,932 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $273.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.03. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $350.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.39, for a total value of $3,446,571.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total transaction of $2,366,602.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,779 shares of company stock valued at $53,284,353 in the last ninety days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

