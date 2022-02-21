California State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.85 Million Stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $10,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $467,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $4,785,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 24,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total transaction of $2,766,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,734 shares of company stock worth $11,502,028 over the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.55.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $139.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.04. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $151.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.85.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

