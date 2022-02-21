California State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.90 Million Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of EQT worth $9,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,716,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,515,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,096,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,150,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

EQT stock opened at $22.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.47%.

EQT declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

