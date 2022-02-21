California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 20,542 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,542 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Brixmor Property Group worth $11,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $25.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.09. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.