Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 33,316 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Callon Petroleum worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPE opened at $51.94 on Monday. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $65.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.88. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

CPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

