Cambridge Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,929 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Comcast by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $46.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.34. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $211.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.28.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

