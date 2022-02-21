Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

SO stock opened at $63.77 on Monday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $56,871.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,230 shares of company stock worth $5,524,512 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

