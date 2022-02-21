Cambridge Trust Co. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,906 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Xilinx by 75.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $194.92 on Monday. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $239.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.47. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.91.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $124,279.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $3,918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,589 shares of company stock worth $6,185,579. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

