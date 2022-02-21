Cambridge Trust Co. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,906 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 72.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 75.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

XLNX opened at $194.92 on Monday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $239.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.47.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.91.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $124,279.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $3,918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,589 shares of company stock worth $6,185,579. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

