Cambridge Trust Co. Has $2.07 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $18,108,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 18.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 90.7% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 43,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after buying an additional 20,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $302.99 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.28 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.32.

In related news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total transaction of $469,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,315 shares of company stock worth $23,085,155 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

