Cambridge Trust Co. Has $534,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in Amgen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $220.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.65.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

