Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 1,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 27,425 shares during the last quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 760,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,466,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,195,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,625,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 70,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 33,959 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 709,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,351,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $23.49 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 88.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

