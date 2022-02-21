Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 1,041 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after buying an additional 15,651 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 39.7% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,698,000 after buying an additional 26,679 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $8,597,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NYSE:CL opened at $79.55 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.02.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.