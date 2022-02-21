Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 2,934 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,599 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 86.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,131 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 259.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 657,199 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $17,981,000 after acquiring an additional 474,554 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 33.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 90,977 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 22,901 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 323.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 949,308 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $25,973,000 after acquiring an additional 724,979 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,429,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $203,268,000 after acquiring an additional 71,426 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

In other HP news, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $54,732.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $297,813.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 162,955 shares of company stock worth $6,093,985 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $36.20 on Monday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.75.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

