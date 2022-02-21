Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 431 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC opened at $55.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average is $50.22. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.93 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.