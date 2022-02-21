Campion Asset Management Acquires 205 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Campion Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,102 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,314,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,564,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,394,000 after purchasing an additional 282,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.39. 4,011,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 11.99. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $78.03. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.48.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

