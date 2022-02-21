Campion Asset Management Acquires Shares of 4,425 Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Campion Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,239,000 after buying an additional 33,385 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,041,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,315,000 after buying an additional 19,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after buying an additional 169,827 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,917,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 945,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,515,000 after buying an additional 25,256 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.82. 459,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.22. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $77.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.83.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 87.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moelis & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

