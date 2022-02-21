Campion Asset Management Raises Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Campion Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 107.8% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19,757 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 70.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 9.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 563,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after buying an additional 46,874 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 12.7% in the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 223,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 25,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 34.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 50,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($58.52) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a report on Friday, January 14th. HSBC raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Shares of PHG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.18. 2,031,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.75.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.9641 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

