Campion Asset Management Sells 2,810 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Campion Asset Management decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Campion Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $262.68. 1,421,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,235. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $240.46 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.99.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

