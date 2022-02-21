Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$222.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$218.00 to C$222.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CTC.A. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$190.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$221.00 to C$231.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$230.00.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Shares of TSE CTC.A opened at C$192.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$181.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$184.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$159.44 and a 52 week high of C$213.85.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.