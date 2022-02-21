Canaccord Genuity Group Raises First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$41.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FM. Barclays lowered First Quantum Minerals from an equal weight rating to an underperform rating and set a C$23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a C$39.00 price target on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$35.93.

FM stock opened at C$33.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.32. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$20.67 and a 1-year high of C$37.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.61. The firm has a market cap of C$23.29 billion and a PE ratio of 22.26.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

