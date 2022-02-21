Canadian Utilities (CU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.68 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:CU opened at C$34.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.42. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$29.96 and a 1-year high of C$37.07. The stock has a market cap of C$9.42 billion and a PE ratio of 37.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.444 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. This is a positive change from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CU. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.11.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

