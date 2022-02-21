Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CBWBF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of CBWBF opened at $30.03 on Thursday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.81.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages and investment products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.