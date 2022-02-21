Cappasity (CAPP) Market Cap Tops $3.11 Million

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Cappasity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cappasity has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $352,612.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00038647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00107343 BTC.

About Cappasity

CAPP is a coin. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 865,795,081 coins and its circulating supply is 663,271,025 coins. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

