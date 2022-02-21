Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1,621.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

CAH opened at $54.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

