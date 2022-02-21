Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ CSII traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $18.82. The stock had a trading volume of 828,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,451. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $44.57. The company has a market capitalization of $763.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rhonda J. Robb purchased 1,567 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,318.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,067 shares of company stock worth $111,794. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 890.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 588,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 529,151 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 349.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 462,514 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 403.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 391,400 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,592,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 657,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after purchasing an additional 247,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

