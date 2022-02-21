Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Stake Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,243,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,271 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 2.58% of Carpenter Technology worth $40,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 52.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 209,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 830.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 180,705 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 22.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 58.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 15,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

CRS stock opened at $38.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $49.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -27.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRS shares. StockNews.com lowered Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

