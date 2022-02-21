Carrefour (EPA:CA) PT Set at €22.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($21.02) price target on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Carrefour alerts:

Shares of CA opened at €18.18 ($20.66) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €16.86 and its 200-day moving average is €16.17. Carrefour has a 12 month low of €16.31 ($18.53) and a 12 month high of €23.68 ($26.91).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.