Carriage Services (CSV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CSV opened at $49.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.72. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $32.71 and a 12-month high of $66.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

In other news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $55,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,549 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Carriage Services by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Carriage Services by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Carriage Services by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSV. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

