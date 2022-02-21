Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2022

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $335.35.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Carvana from $390.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Carvana from $400.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,812 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,510,000 after purchasing an additional 365,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,883,000 after purchasing an additional 171,811 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded down $8.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.40. 2,844,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,537,869. Carvana has a 1-year low of $125.25 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.17 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.