Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $335.35.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Carvana from $390.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Carvana from $400.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,812 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,510,000 after purchasing an additional 365,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,883,000 after purchasing an additional 171,811 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded down $8.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.40. 2,844,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,537,869. Carvana has a 1-year low of $125.25 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.17 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

