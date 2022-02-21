Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,537 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of Centerra Gold worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CGAU opened at $8.96 on Monday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.99.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CGAU. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.78.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

