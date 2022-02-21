Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Shares of LILAK opened at $11.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.42. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $14.95.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.