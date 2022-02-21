Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Amundi bought a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,803,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in V.F. by 4,144.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,697,000 after buying an additional 1,409,243 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of V.F. by 12.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $741,842,000 after buying an additional 965,353 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 6.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,299,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $890,961,000 after acquiring an additional 839,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 30.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,407,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,262,000 after acquiring an additional 802,230 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Williams Capital lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

VFC stock opened at $59.17 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $58.76 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

