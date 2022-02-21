Centiva Capital LP Reduces Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 86.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in AON were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in AON by 4.7% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in AON by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in AON by 3.9% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 2.9% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 5.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON opened at $283.80 on Monday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $221.82 and a twelve month high of $326.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.55. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total value of $174,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.