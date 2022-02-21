Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Centiva Capital LP owned 0.05% of Esperion Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 278,813 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 159.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 259,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 159,308 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after buying an additional 142,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,634,000 after buying an additional 133,748 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 874.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 146,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 131,858 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $3.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

