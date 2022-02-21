Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $23,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 871,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,007,000 after buying an additional 42,132 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 235,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after buying an additional 35,503 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.86. 21,103,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,109,109. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

