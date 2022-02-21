Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $145.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $145,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,091,000 after acquiring an additional 85,338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $399.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,570,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,418,468. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $341.92 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $420.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

