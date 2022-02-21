Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $27.63 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $27,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3,657.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 730,826 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 702,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,185,000 after purchasing an additional 170,336 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 89.8% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 677,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,709,000 after purchasing an additional 320,522 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,385. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

