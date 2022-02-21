Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $31.91 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $31,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,753.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 195,630 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,407,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,237,000 after buying an additional 108,419 shares during the period. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $262.68. 1,421,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,235. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.99. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $240.46 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.