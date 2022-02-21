Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $37,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.64. The stock had a trading volume of 582,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,647. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.26. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.20 and a 1 year high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

