Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 40,880 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,368,661 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,880 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs accounts for 0.5% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $27,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.2% during the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,333,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at $23,883,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 86.8% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,835,266 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,357,000 after purchasing an additional 852,605 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph S. Michael III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 71,255 shares of company stock worth $1,420,049 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $19.09. 865,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,437,109. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.