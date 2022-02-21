Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 576,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,708 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in EHang were worth $13,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in EHang by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EHang by 557.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 28,135 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EHang by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,784 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EHang by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EHang in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 10.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EH traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,582. The stock has a market cap of $801.93 million, a PE ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. EHang Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $69.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 60.98% and a negative net margin of 251.87%. Research analysts anticipate that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

