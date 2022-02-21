Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 6,364 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,342.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 94,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,087,000 after buying an additional 90,577 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $274.41. 1,201,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,353. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.41 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

