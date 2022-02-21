Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 94,096 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,221 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,096 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,934,000 after acquiring an additional 87,046 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $233,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 266.0% during the second quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 2,379,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $133,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $1,272,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.83. The stock had a trading volume of 20,298,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,414,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.24. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

